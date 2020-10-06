NIX Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $118,898.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,559.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.03227926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.02098251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00438435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.01009036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00575037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00049445 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

