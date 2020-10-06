NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 13,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

