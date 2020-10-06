Nimiq Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,557.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $16.99 million and $892,557.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,734.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.71 or 0.03257719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.02115014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00442180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.01035678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00581359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,438,945,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,695,195,325 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.