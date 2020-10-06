Nimiq Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $892,557.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,734.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.71 or 0.03257719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.02115014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00442180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.01035678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00581359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,438,945,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,695,195,325 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

