Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $17.31 million and $923,305.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,760.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.32 or 0.03283406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.02058108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00430001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.01050422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00629088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047444 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,434,234,827 coins and its circulating supply is 6,690,484,827 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

