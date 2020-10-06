Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.