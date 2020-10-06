Nike (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.43

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.43 and last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 218790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

