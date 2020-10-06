NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE remained flat at $$127.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 359,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,691. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

