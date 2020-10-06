Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike stock remained flat at $$127.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 359,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592,313.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

