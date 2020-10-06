Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.36. Nice posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 101.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the second quarter worth $44,813,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nice by 175.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $238.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

