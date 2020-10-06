Nextera Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.97. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.