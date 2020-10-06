Nextera Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,973 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.
NEP stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.97. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
