Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $15.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NXST stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.19. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,450. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

