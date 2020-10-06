NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00438578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002833 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,732,407,088 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

