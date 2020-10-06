Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 121 ($1.58).

NRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NRR stock opened at GBX 53.70 ($0.70) on Thursday. Newriver Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.50 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of $157.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

