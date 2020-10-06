New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 66000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

