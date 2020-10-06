NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $41,568.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 23,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,117. The company has a market capitalization of $976.37 million, a P/E ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

