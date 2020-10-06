NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $193,602.42 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $193,602.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,528,242.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $570,755.13.

On Thursday, August 13th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 43,823 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,431,697.41.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 18,666 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $610,004.88.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $2,009,433.36.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $976.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 632.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

