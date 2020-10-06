NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $90.60 to $108.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. NetEase has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

