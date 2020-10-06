NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.98.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

