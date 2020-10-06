Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NP. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neenah by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. Neenah has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $661.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

