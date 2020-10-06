National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

