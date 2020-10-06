National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NNN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.
Shares of NNN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
