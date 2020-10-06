National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $121,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

