National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.42. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 57.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,914. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

