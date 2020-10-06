Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce $451.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.23 million and the lowest is $441.20 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $756.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The business had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

NBR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,398. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

