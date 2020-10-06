MyWish Market Cap Tops $395,366.88 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $395,366.88 and approximately $242.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.03 or 0.04864108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032346 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

