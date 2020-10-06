Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.27 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 172,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.