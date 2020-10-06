Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by B.Riley Securit

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B.Riley Securit in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

