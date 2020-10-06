Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.

MTL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.27. 41,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The firm has a market cap of $920.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

