Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.
MTL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.27. 41,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.23. The firm has a market cap of $920.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
