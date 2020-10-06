Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 537,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

