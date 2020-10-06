MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0014

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.01523915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157526 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,990,039,055 tokens. MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

