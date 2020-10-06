Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Morningstar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $163.77 on Friday. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,100,833.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,633,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,568,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 190.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

