Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,783 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,810.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,726,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,102,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.25. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,897. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,187,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $11,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 122,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 58,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

