MoonSwap Market Capitalization Tops $953,306.63 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $953,306.63 and approximately $36,837.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00436744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002794 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.