Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

