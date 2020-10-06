Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post sales of $258.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.90 million and the lowest is $257.81 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $168.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $807.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.97 million to $813.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $874.89 million, with estimates ranging from $849.76 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $287.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $285.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at $67,611,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $24,942,109. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,686.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.