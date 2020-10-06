MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,403.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bittylicious. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $942,179.32 and approximately $1,403.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026279 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003314 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003661 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,635,427 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

