Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will announce sales of $55.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.00 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MWK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Mohawk Group stock remained flat at $$8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,835. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

