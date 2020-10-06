Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has $38.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

