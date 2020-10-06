Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,202.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00007499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $687,171.61 and approximately $106,202.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 198,594.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012823 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008478 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 1,656,324 coins and its circulating supply is 867,593 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

