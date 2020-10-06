Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 12th

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has increased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MBT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

MBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

