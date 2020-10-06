Mizuho Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

