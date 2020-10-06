Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00771163 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

