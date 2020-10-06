Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Middleby by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

MIDD opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

