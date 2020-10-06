MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $3.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001524 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3,954.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.01055651 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

