Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,009.61

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,009.61 and last traded at $1,007.45, with a volume of 889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $990.43.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $968.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $826.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,182.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 438.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 300.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

