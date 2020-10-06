Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,299 shares of company stock worth $1,560,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.