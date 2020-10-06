Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $610,189.41 and $34.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.01534411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00158722 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

