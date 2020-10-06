Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 512,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,680. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

