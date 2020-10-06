Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.08. The company has a market cap of $409.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 569 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

