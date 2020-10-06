Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.08. The company has a market cap of $409.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 569 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.
Merchants Trust Company Profile
