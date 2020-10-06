Meme (MEME) Hits One Day Volume of $2.09 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $289.01 or 0.02734995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00618820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

